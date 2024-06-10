Israeli health minister evacuated after receiving suspicious powder

Israeli Health Minister Uriel Busso was evacuated from his office by the Knesset Guard on Monday evening after he opened an envelope containing a suspicious powder.

The incident prompted immediate security measures, including the closure of the minister’s office.

The envelope, which contained an unidentified powder, was swiftly placed in a special sealed container designed for handling such hazardous materials. It will be transported to the Israel Institute for Biological Research for further examination to determine the nature of the substance.

Nadav Elimelech /i24NEWS

Following the incident, Busso was examined by a paramedic stationed at the Knesset.

The paramedic reported that the minister exhibited no symptoms of illness or adverse effects from the powder.

In response to the potential threat, the office of the Health Minister has been closed and will remain so until the investigation concludes.