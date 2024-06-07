Israeli judicial advisor calls for govt. investigation to avoid international legal risks

Gali Beharev Meara, the government's judicial advisor, has advocated for the formation of an independent government investigation committee to scrutinize the events of the recent war.

Beharev Meara's call comes amidst reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu favors the appointment of committee members by President Isaac Herzog, and that the committee would not be chaired by a judge, as detailed in a report by Haaretz.

However, Beharev Meara emphasized the imperative of keeping the executive authority separate from the affairs of the committee, asserting that any interference could compromise its integrity.

"The executive authority must refrain from interfering in the affairs of the committee and changing instructions," Beharev Meara emphasized. She argued that a government investigation committee is the most suitable mechanism to address the legal complexities and risks facing Israel on the international stage.

Shir Torem/Flash90

Beharev Meara highlighted the necessity for the committee's independence, stating, "A government investigation committee is the best way to deal with the current risks at the international legal level." She further explained that alternative mechanisms would not adequately address the unique challenges Israel faces.

The judicial advisor's recommendation comes at a time of mounting pressure to establish the committee, with internal investigations already underway. Minister Benny Gantz has proposed the formation of a government investigation committee, although the proposal has not yet been tabled. Bereaved families have also expressed their intention to petition the Supreme Court if the committee is not established.

Netanyahu and his administration remain reluctant to form a formal investigative committee.

Senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office have labeled the demand as "political," expressing fears that it could jeopardize the stability of the government. Tzachi Hanegbi, head of the National Security Agency, cautioned against the committee's establishment, asserting that its true purpose is to undermine the right-wing government.