Israel's Knesset, the state parliament, is expected on Monday to vote to reinforce longterm policy of granting draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox students in Yeshivot, or schools of advanced Judaic studies.

The Supreme Court earlier this month debated the merits of the policy against the need of the Israel Defense Forces for more manpower in combat units, with a plan currently in place to draft 3,000 ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, men into the military.

The controversial issue divides Israel along religious and sectarian lines, with ultra-Orthodox parties threatening to leave the government if these exemptions are not preserved.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said he would vote against the bill, joining Opposition lawmakers as pressure mounts on the coalition to maintain cohesion. Israeli protesters laid wreaths in the morning at the homes of key coalition parliamentarians to symbolize the potential dead if the IDF continues to fight without the Haredi population

Protesters spilled into the streets of cities with major Haredi populations in recent weeks over the Supreme Court and the military pushing the recruitment plan forward.