Judges reject Netanyahu request to postpone testimony

Jerusalem District Court judges rejected on Saturday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to postpone his testimony due to his medical condition, after he underwent prostate surgery earlier this month.

However, they decided that the hearings will be slightly shortened, and will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm local time.

Netanyahu askd the judges to limit the discussions on his testimony to just one day instead of three.

His lawyer, Amit Hadad, clarified in a letter he sent to the court that this arises from his recovery from the surgery he recently underwent and an infection that developed afterwards. The lawyer also wrote that due to the Netanyahu's medical condition, he is required to gradually return to activity, and that traveling to Tel Aviv and testifying for hours are not in line with the doctors' recommendations: "The Prime Minister needs relatively long breaks, more frequently than usual".