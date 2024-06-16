Lapid accuses government of favoritism in new reservist bill

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid has accused the Israeli government of discriminating “between blood and blood” following the Ministerial Committee for Legislation's approval of a Defense Ministry-backed bill.

This bill raises the age at which IDF reservists can cease reporting for military duty.

Lapid argues that the newly approved bill results in additional service for those already in the army, while the government advances legislation allowing ultra-Orthodox youth to evade military service.

This coalition-backed legislation lowers the age at which yeshiva students are exempt from the draft.

He called on members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party to “stop the madness,” questioning how they can support “this painful discrimination between blood and blood.”

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

“The reservists and taxpayers are collapsing while Netanyahu and the extremists put the burden on them, evade responsibility, and smile,” Lapid said in a statement.

“I support the reservists and their families. You are heroes, and we will do everything to be worthy of your heroism. The public should receive an exemption from this wicked government,” Lapid added.