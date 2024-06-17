Lapid accuses Netanyahu of 'selling out our fighters' over Conscription Law

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for “selling out our fighters” over the Conscription Law, speaking at a Yesh Atid faction meeting.

Calling the planned bill to amend the Conscription Law an “evasion and refusal” law, Lapid told his fellow party members that legislation should be concluded in the current session.

Even if it means convening the parliamentary committee five days a week, from morning to evening, Lapid said, “if reservists can serve 150 days in a row, the committee can also serve them.”

He called on coalition lawmakers with a conscience about the Conscription Law to join him to “pass a real, effective conscription law, so that our fighters know that the Israeli Knesset (parliament) stands behind them.”

Israel’s military has continuously enlisted reservist men and women to its ranks since the start of the war in October, with the Israel Defense Forces demanding more manpower. To that end, the government is working on expanding a law that temporarily raises the mandatory age for reservist duty by a year.

At the same time, the coalition is working on securing a long standing Israeli policy of exempting ultra-Orthodox men from enlisting into the regular military. This comes after pressure from within the government by ultra-Orthodox parties, which threaten to leave the government if the policy changes.

Lapid said that when the committee begins discussions, it will be “a betrayal of the fighters, a betrayal of the reservists, a betrayal of the Israeli middle class and a betrayal of the IDF.”

“Every day fighters are killed,” he said. “Since we met here last Monday, we already have 16 dead who gave their lives for the country, and the ‘blessed’ are hiding in a Torah tent.”

“We are in an emergency,” he added. “The IDF is fighting on three fronts. The Chief of Staff said yesterday, ‘Each such regular Haredi battalion that we establish removes our need to draft many thousands of reserve soldiers.’”