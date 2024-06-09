Former IDF Chief of Staff and National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot has announced his resignation from the coalition government, echoing party leader Benny Gantz's departure and relinquishing his observer role in the war cabinet.

In a scathing resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Eisenkot lamented the cabinet's failure to make decisive decisions during the recent conflict.

He criticized the paralysis that hindered the realization of war objectives and Israel's strategic advancement, despite the efforts of many involved. Eisenkot's resignation further underscores the growing discontent within the government's handling of the crisis.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir wasted no time in demanding inclusion in the war cabinet, particularly emphasizing the need for diverse perspectives beyond the military establishment's conventional wisdom. Ben Gvir urged Netanyahu to broaden the cabinet's membership to include voices that had cautioned against prevailing viewpoints now deemed flawed. Notably, Ben Gvir advocated for his own inclusion, citing the necessity for alternative viewpoints in strategic decision-making.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Meanwhile, reactions to Gantz's departure reverberated across the political spectrum. Opposition leaders, including Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman, welcomed the decision, viewing it as a necessary step towards addressing government failures. Conversely, Labor leader Yair Golan criticized the timing of Gantz's exit, deeming it belated. Lapid, in a statement, emphasized the significance of Gantz and Eisenkot's departure, calling for a replacement of the current government with one that prioritizes security, economic recovery, and international standing.