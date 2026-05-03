MK Hili Tropper leaves Gantz's Blue and White Party ahead of Israel elections

In a move that underscored the mounting pressures facing Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, veteran Knesset member Hili Tropper announced Sunday morning that he is leaving the faction. Tropper, who was among the very first figures Gantz recruited, said his decision came down to a fundamental mismatch between where the party stands today and where he believes Israeli politics needs to go. He says he could no longer "realize his worldview," within the current framework of the party.

Blue and White has struggled to clear the electoral threshold in recent polls, and the exodus of prominent figures has left the party fighting for relevance ahead of the next election cycle.

For Gantz, the announcement was not easy to absorb, describing it as one of the more painful moments of his political life. In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, the former IDF Chief of Staff wrote, "I wish Hili nothing but the best because he is a man of values ​​and dignity, and his heart is in the right place."

Despite the nice words, Gantz used the post to renew his call for a broad Zionist unity government, warning that any coalition propped up by either the Arab parties or Itamar Ben Gvir would "be a disaster for the State of Israel and will bring us civil war. Former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who departed Blue and White himself after serving as Gantz's second-in-command, offered warm words for Tropper, calling him among the finest public servants the Knesset has seen and expressing hope he would remain active in Israeli civic life.

Tropper now plans to hold meetings with various politicians before committing to a new political home. Reports suggest that former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar! party or Bennett and Lapid's joint 'Together' ticket are among the options he is weighing.