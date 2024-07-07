Netanyahu, Gallant clash on ceasefire deal, IDF conscription

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lambasted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday, telling him, “What you are doing with the Conscription Law is the height of cynicism and politicization” amid disagreement in the government.

"The political attempt to link the release of the abductees with the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox - dangerous and irresponsible," Gallant said.

In a government meeting held over raising the age of service for Israeli soldiers from 32 months to 36 months, Gallant said Israel’s ministers were engaging in politics. He accused fellow coalition members similarly last week at the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee over a law to increase the age of mandatory reserve service by a year.

“In the face of the growing threat in the north, they refuse to extend the regular service,” Gallant said. “In the face of terrorism in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), they refuse to extend the age of exemption from reserves. In the face of Iranian aggression, we are doing politics instead of reaching agreements.”

Gallant’s insistence on seeking broader approval for a bill to amend the Conscription law, with the support of Blue and White’s Benny Gantz, was slammed by other Likud ministers as allowing a path for the former War Cabinet minister to sow disagreement within the coalition and lead to early elections.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi told Gallant that “the law is important to all of us… But why do you insist on Gantz's consent in the Conscription Law?”

He said Gallant was trying to topple the government: “'Broad agreement' in the conscription law is a code name for giving Gantz a key to overthrowing the government.”

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman and Energy Minister Eli Cohen agreed with Karhi, with Netanyahu saying that drafting ultra-Orthodox men and raising the age of service do not need to be tied together.

“There is a law that significantly increases the conscription of ultra-Orthodox,” Netanyahu responded to Gallant. “The need to give Gantz the veto is politics. They don't want conscription of ultra-Orthodox. They want a crisis."

At the end of the discussion, Netanyahu made it clear that he was giving a week to reach an understanding with the Treasury.