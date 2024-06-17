Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet, says no need after Gantz's resignation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday during a meeting of the State Security Cabinet that he will dissolve the War Cabinet.

The war cabinet, he said, was established following Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's demand to join the coalition, and after he left there is no reason to maintain it.

Netanyahu made it clear that he will continue limited security consultations. He rejected establishing a forum of coalition heads for security consultations, an idea that was brought up during the meeting.

In practice, the expanded cabinet will meet more often. According to Israeli law, the powers and responsibilities for making decisions on managing the war effort are vested in State Security Cabinet.

The Prime Minister's Office said that, regardless, Netanyahu will continue to consult regularly with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other representatives of the defense establishment.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir lobbied to join the War Cabinet since its inception in the beginning of the war. After Gantz announced he would leave the coalition and demand elections, thereby resigning from the War Cabinet, the far-right Ben Gvir demanded to be added to the small council.