Netanyahu drops conservative columnist Caroline Glick from New York Envoy consideration

Sources at the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office have told i24NEWS that Caroline Glick is no longer under consideration to become Israel’s next Consul General in New York, reversing course following reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu was actively planning to tap her for the high-profile diplomatic post.

The decision brings a swift end to a brief but highly contentious nomination trial. Glick, a US-born Israeli who has served as Netanyahu’s international affairs adviser since early 2025, was positioned to succeed Ofir Akunis, a former Likud minister expected to step down in the coming weeks.

The New York consulate serves as Israel's primary bridge to the largest Jewish diaspora population in the world, making the role one of the state's most sensitive and strategically vital foreign missions.

Critics took aim at Glick’s extensive history of sharp rhetoric toward the non-Orthodox streams of Judaism that comprise the majority of American Jews. In past columns for publications such as The Jerusalem Post and Israel Hayom, Glick routinely lambasted the Reform and Conservative movements, asserting that they have "abysmally failed to defend [Jewish] interests" and accusing them of transforming Judaism into a mere "synonym for progressive politics" that isolates conservative congregants.