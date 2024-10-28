Netanyahu honors October 7 victims during Israeli Parliament memorial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to the victims of the October 7 attacks during a poignant memorial ceremony held at the Knesset on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt address, he honored the resilience and courage of the Israeli people, emphasizing the nation's determination to continue its mission until victory is achieved.

During the ceremony, Netanyahu reflected on the heavy toll Israel has endured since its return to its ancestral homeland, citing thousands of victims lost to terrorism. He noted a tragic increase in casualties over the past year, highlighting that the list includes infants, children, adults, and the elderly, encompassing both Jews and non-Jews, including citizens from other nations.

"What sublime greatness emanates from the heroic acts we witness every day," Netanyahu remarked, praising a generation willing to sacrifice for the protection of the nation. "We must remember the courage displayed by so many in the face of adversity."

Addressing bereaved families directly, Netanyahu assured them that the entire nation stands in solidarity with them. “The entire people embraces you,” he said, acknowledging the pain and suffering endured by those who have lost loved ones.