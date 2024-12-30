Netanyahu recovering from surgery in underground care unit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is feeling well and his condition continues to improve, Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem reported on Monday.

The medical team treating him said tests showed normal and satisfactory function. Netanyahu was moved to an underground ward where he will continue his recovery in the coming days.

Netanyahu's prostate surgery was deemed successful on Sunday evening. The prostate removal was necessary after Netanyahu underwent a test for a urinary tract infection, which revealed a sizeable benign growth on the prostate. He received antibiotic treatment to mitigate the infection.

The testimony scheduled for this week was supposed to continue on Monday, but has been postponed due to the operation until next week. The prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, and their son Yair did not stay by his bedside during the surgery, as they are in Miami, Florida.