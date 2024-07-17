Netanyahu responds to criticism: 'The more your campaign fails, the louder you get'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Wednesday to criticism against him in the Knesset, Israel's parliament: "The more your campaign fails on the streets, the louder you get."

The Opposition brought a debate before the Knesset with 40 signatories, stamming Netanyahu for "standing at the helm of the worst government in Israel's history, which has abandoned and continues to abandon its citizens."

This comes after protests against the Netanyahu government escalated in recent weeks, brought out after reports of a nearing ceasefire deal with Hamas that would potentially release more than 100 hostages held by Hamas and other Gazan terrorist groups.

"I will not respond to everything that was said here," Netanyahu said. "Hamas is indeed under pressure because we are killing its commanders, killing thousands of its terrorists. We entered the Philadelphia Route, and we are holding it by the throat."

"The more pressure on Hamas, the more the trolling campaign intensifies," he added.

"I stood against all international pressures and we entered Rafah," he said. "In the Middle East, strength and determination are appreciated, not weakness and capitulation. Your pressure on me will not help. The voice of the people and the bravery of the warriors believe in the path I lead. Your way is to lose in war and to abandon the abducted."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid hit back, asking him: "Are you going to announce next week in your speech to Congress that you agree to a hostage deal? Are you going to stand on the stage of Congress and say, 'I agree to the hostage deal, we are bringing our boys home, we are bringing our girls home?'"

Lapid bid him to "go in peace, return in peace, our blessing accompanies you," if that is what he will day. "This is the right thing to do, this is the moral thing to do," he added. "Stand there, tell the world, 'On my watch they were taken captive, I take responsibility, I am bringing them home.'

"If this is not your plan, if you are traveling there to blabber empty words again, don't go. Don't shame us again. Enough damage was done in 2015 when, because of your irresponsible speech in Congress, you brought the nuclear deal with Iran upon us."