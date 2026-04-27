Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony was cancelled about an hour before the hearing was due to begin Monday morning, following an informal request submitted shortly beforehand.

The cancellation was reportedly linked to an unspecified “security-related justification.” The decision was made without the position of the State Attorney’s Office, according to reports. Later on Monday morning, Netanyahu conducted a telephone security consultation with the defense establishment.

Netanyahu has not testified in the proceedings since the end of the war with Iran, with several prior hearings also postponed due to security and diplomatic considerations. Last week, a request to cancel his testimony on similar grounds was approved after being submitted in a sealed envelope, despite prosecution objections.

Earlier this month, his legal team requested a two-week postponement, citing “classified security and diplomatic considerations related… to the dramatic events that have taken place in the State of Israel and throughout the Middle East in recent times,” according to the filing.