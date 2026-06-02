Netanyahu says Iranian Regime is 'doomed to fall' at Mossad Chief’s farewell ceremony

Speaking at a farewell ceremony for outgoing Mossad Director David Barnea Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised him for his decades of service and leadership, saying the intelligence agency achieved significant successes under his tenure.

Marking the end of Barnea’s five years as Mossad chief, Netanyahu thanked him for 30 years of service to Israel’s intelligence community. He described the period as one of the most consequential in the country’s history and credited Barnea with helping strengthen Israel’s security through major operational achievements.

Netanyahu also lauded the Mossad’s reputation and capabilities, describing it as a world-leading intelligence and counterintelligence organization. He praised its personnel for their operational expertise, technological sophistication, and contributions to Israel’s national security.

Turning to Iran, during his speech, Netanyahu argued that the country’s leadership has been significantly weakened. He said Iran had already paid a “very heavy” price and claimed that “the foundations” of the regime had cracked. The prime minister asserted that the regime would not return to its previous state and predicted that it would ultimately fall. He also warned that any enemy plotting against Israel would face severe consequences.

Barnea’s departure comes as Israel continues to focus on Iran and its regional proxies. During his tenure, Mossad played a central role in intelligence and security operations that Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have described as critical to confronting threats from Tehran.

Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, who previously served as Netanyahu’s military secretary, is set to assume the role of Mossad director, succeeding Barnea at the head of Israel’s foreign intelligence agency.