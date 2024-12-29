Netanyahu to undergo prostate surgery, testimony postponed

The Prime Minister's Office announced on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to remove his prostate, following the discovery of an infection. As a result, Netanyahu's testimony, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed.

"Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Netanyahu underwent a test at Hadassah Hospital, where a urinary tract infection was discovered, caused by a benign groth in the prostate," the office's statement read.

"Since then, for several days, the Prime Minister has been receiving antibiotic treatment that has reduced the infection. Consequently, the Prime Minister is scheduled to undergo prostate removal treatment tomorrow." The statement clarified that Sunday's government meeting will take place as planned.