'Netanyahu was indifferent to warnings,' Lapid tells Oct 7 civilian inquiry

Opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid testified Thursday to the civilian commission of inquiry into the October 7 disaster, leveling serious allegations about warnings given to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the attack.

Lapid also claimed that cabinet ministers were exposed to materials that indicated that Hamas was not deterred by Israel, despite reported assessments.

"I want to contradict here a statement that is repeatedly made by the current government, as if political leaders had not been updated about the fact that Hamas is no longer deterred as it was in the past," Lapid said at the start of his testimony. "They were indeed updated. I was updated, and of course Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet ministers have also seen the intelligence materials I saw."

"Hamas did not start wanting to kill Jews only on October 7, 2023," Lapid said. "Hamas wanted this also fifteen years earlier. They did not refrain from it because they did not want to – but because they knew they couldn't. If Hamas could have embarked on a massacre, rape, and kidnapping spree a year or two earlier - they would have done it. If Hezbollah believed they could fire thousands of missiles and rockets at Israel and cause the evacuation of the northern settlements a year or two earlier – they would have done it. In every given moment, the perception of the political and, certainly the military-security echelons in Israel, was that Hamas and Hezbollah wanted to kill as many Israelis as possible at the first opportunity they would have."

Lapid added that these warning were given by intelligence services "time and time again," saying there is a difference about knowing that the security fence would be breached on October 7 and knowing there was a threat looming.

Netanyahu, he said, knew that Israel's deterrence had weakened. Terrorists were following the events unfolding in Israeli society, particularly the judicial reform and controversial far-right politicians becoming key ministers in Netanyahu's government.

"He knew that Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Islamic Jihad smelled an opportunity in Israel's internal crisis," Lapid said.

Netanyahu's Likud party slammed the Yesh Atid leader, saying Lapid was "lying again." "Prime Minister Netanyahu did not receive any warning about the war in Gaza - not a month before or even an hour before the swearing in October," a statement said. "The opposite is true, and the protocols prove it. Lapid, who brought workers from Gaza and gave free gas to [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah while promising that this would prevent war, is the last person who can be preached about security issues."

The civilian probe was launched in recent months after the government's refusal to open a state inquiry into the October 7 attack, citing the need to first finish the war.