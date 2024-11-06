Opposition: Netanyahu's compromising security for political gain

Following Gallant's firing, Israeli opposition leaders condemned the step and called for further protests

Head of the Avoda party Yair Golan, head of National Unity party Benny Gantz, head of Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid and head of Israel Beyteinu party Avigdor Liberman hold a joint press conference at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 6, 2024
Head of the Avoda party Yair Golan, head of National Unity party Benny Gantz, head of Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid and head of Israel Beyteinu party Avigdor Liberman hold a joint press conference at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 6, 2024

The leaders of Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, Yair Golan and Avigdor Lieberman, made a joint statement regarding the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire Defense Minsiter Yoav Gallant. They condemned it calling the step a threat to national security and called for further protests.

Lapid vowed to "never give up. Another demonstration and another vote until we succeed. Despair is not the answer."

Lapid also stated that he congratulated Trump and said that he was "glad that there is a pro-Israel president in the White House. I don't see anyone in the U.S. or Israel to say that there is any logic in this step [Gallant's firing]."

Gantz and Lieberman stated that their stance is supported by the majority of the people as well as many MKs. Lieberman called on Knesset members not to participate in the appointment of new ministers. "Political bribery is contrary to the national interests of the State of Israel."

Golan accused Netanyahu of prioritizing himself over the citizens of Israel. "He is not fit to hold his office. We have an illegitimate prime minister and an illegitimate government."

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90
Israelis block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, early on November 6, 2024.

Earlier on Tuesday, thousands gathered on the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities to oppose the decision taken by Netanyahu amid the war. Two Israeli watchdogs filed petitions to the High Court of Justice demanding to issue an injunction freezing Gallant’s termination until a ruling on the matter.

