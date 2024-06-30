Palestinian State would be an "existential danger for Israel," says Smotrich

Finance Minister Betsalel Smotrich has labeled the prospect of a Palestinian state as an "immediate and existential danger" to the nation.

Speaking at a conference co-hosted by the national-religious newspaper Makor Rishon, Smotrich articulated his apprehensions, asserting that such a state would significantly escalate security threats faced by Israel.

Smotrich warned, "The existence of a Palestinian state would multiply Gaza twentyfold in an area that topographically and geographically dominates the entire State of Israel." He stressed the potential for a Palestinian state to serve as a launchpad for attacks, stating, "It would topographically and geographically dominate the entire State of Israel, creating a severe security threat."

Central to Smotrich's argument is the perceived threat from Iran, whom he accused of using a potential Palestinian state to destabilize the region. He cautioned, "The Iranian regime has a methodical plan for the conventional destruction of the State of Israel," highlighting concerns that a Palestinian state could be exploited by Iran-backed proxies equipped with tens of thousands of missiles.

Smotrich criticized Israeli leaders Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, accusing them of policies that could strengthen the Palestinian Authority's grip in Gaza, a move he vehemently opposes.

Smotrich also commended former US President Donald Trump for his stance against a Palestinian state, aligning himself with those who reject diplomatic avenues that could lead to Palestinian statehood.

Concluding his address, Smotrich urged Israelis to reject what he termed "messianic thinking" in political discourse and prioritize efforts aimed at countering Iran's influence as a fundamental national objective.