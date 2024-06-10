Police open criminal investigation into Transportation Minister Miri Regev

Investigators from the police's National Fraud Investigation Unit at Lahav 433 opened a criminal investigation Monday against Transportation Minister Miri Regev, on suspicion of fraud and breach of trust.

This comes after an investigative report by Raviv Drucker on Channel 13 into the ministry.

The investigation was launched under the direction of Attorney General Gali Meira-Baharav and State Prosecutor Amit Isman. The list of suspected offenses involve obstruction of legal proceedings, allegedly conducted in the office. This morning, investigators from the Lahav 433 unit arrived at the Transportation Ministry in Jerusalem to conduct searches on site and seized documents.

The Channel 13 report accused Regev's ministry of maintaining a colored ranking of cities and settlements based on a "traffic light" system that takes into account the ability of municipal authorities to assist her in the primaries.

"It is regrettable that a few weeks after the publication of Drucker's falsem investigation, the Israel Police came to search for non-existent documents in the Transportation Ministry," Miri Regev said. "The truth is simple: it is a fabricated investigation. There was no preferential treatment based on politics. The Transportation Ministry allocates its budget according to policy and the decision of professional entities. Any other claim is false. The Transportation Ministry will cooperate with the investigation in order to prove how absurd the allegations Drucker raised in his investigation are."