Prosecution opposes Netanyahu's request to reduce rate of testimony

The State Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that it opposes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for reductions in his testimony in his corruption cases, which will begin next week.

Such a move would harm the public interest, the prosecution argued. "According to the state's position, accepting the defendant's request would mean that his testimony would be heard only for about nine hours a week," the prosecution said, "something that contradicts the public interest in rapidly advancing the trial, a value that the court also stood by."

Netanyahu asked the court for his testimony to only be held twice a week, from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.

His requests to delay the start of the trial have only been partially successful.

The prosecution also opposes his request to speak on his own at the start of the discussion behind closed doors, in an attempt to persuade the judges to reduce the pace of his testimony, arguing that "this request lacks reasoning that explains why closed doors are required, and only after it is made, can the state address it. On this matter, the state recalls in its response, fundamental principles where a represented defendant appeals to the court through his representative."