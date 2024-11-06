Protests break out in Israel after Netanyahu fires Gallant

Following Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire the nation's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, demonstrations erupted across the country. Thousands spontaneously rallied in Tel Aviv to protest against the decision, blocking a main road. 40 people were arrested and released later on Wednesday morning.

Outside of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, demonstrators chanted “We deserve better leaders,” and called the prime minister a traitor and a tyrant. Rallies also occurred in Haifa, Netanya and Beersheba. Clashes between protesters and the police were reported.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1853883958116909368 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Netanyahu explained his decision citing a “crisis of trust” that has gradually developed between him and Gallant. In an emotional press conference, former Defense Minister gave three reasons for Netanyahu's move: his stance on the ultra-Orthodox Jews military drafting, return of the hostages and probe into the mistakes leading to the October 7 tragedy.

A group representing the families of the Hamas hostages condemned Netanyahu's dismissal of Gallant, calling it a continuation of efforts to "torpedo" a release deal.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1853898780124332473 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Leader of opposition Yair Lapid along with MKs Benny Gantz, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Golan announced a joint statement at noon local time on Wednesday.

The Israel Democracy Guard and the Movement for Quality Government watchdogs filed petitions to the High Court of Justice against Netanyahu’s dismissal of Defense Gallant, saying the decision "was made out of ulterior and narrow political motives with the sole aim of advancing draft evasion laws and preserving the coalition, and in contradiction of the considerations anchored in rulings on the matter of firing a minister." The demand is to issue an injunction freezing Gallant’s termination until a ruling on the matter, arguing that Netanyahu has failed to prioritize the national stability amid the multi-front war.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1853905611156529562 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Right-wing ministers, including the Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi welcomed Gallant's termination. Karhi said former Minister of Defense “failed to rise to the heroic spirit of our brave warriors who demand victory.”

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett slammed the decision amid the war, calling the current leadership was “crazy and sick.” He posted on X: "I call on our soldiers on all fronts: Don’t lose focus against the enemy. If you guard us, we the public will guard you. Don’t despair, change is coming.”

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

The Biden administration was caught off-guard by the decision on Election Day, The Times of Israel cited a U.S. source. “Minister Gallant has been an important partner on all matters related to the defense of Israel. As close partners, we will continue to work collaboratively with Israel’s next minister of defense,” the NSC spokesperson told TOI.