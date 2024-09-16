Protests erupt after reports of Netanyahu mulling Gallant's dismissal

Protesters rallied to the home of Gideon Sa'ar on Monday night after reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and replacing him with Sa'ar.

While the reports were denied by both Sa'ar and Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's Office stressed that a wider unity government would be a good thing for Israel.

Gallant and Netanyahu have clashed on several points, with Israeli reports saying that the current defense minister is not in favor of opening up a new front in Lebanon before a hostage release and ceasefire deal is struck with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In 2023, the dismissal of Gallant galvanized protests against judicial reforms proposed by the Netanyahu government. Gallant's dismissal, prompted by his worry that the reforms and protests against them were harming Israel's deterrence against its enemies, was later reversed.