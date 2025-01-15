Qatar announces historic ceasefire, hostage release between Israel and Hamas

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced the conclusion of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The historic deal, which has been months in the making, is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

At a press conference in Doha, Al-Thani revealed that the agreement would not only bring a temporary halt to the fighting in Gaza but would also establish a mechanism for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 attack. This breakthrough is the result of extensive negotiations, with Qatar playing a central role as the primary mediator between the two parties.

The agreement represents a major step forward in the effort to de-escalate tensions in the region and address the humanitarian crisis that has escalated in Gaza over the past several months. The terms of the deal are expected to pave the way for a broader truce, offering a window of hope for the possibility of longer-term peace.

Under the terms of the agreement, a ceasefire will go into effect on January 19, temporarily halting military operations in Gaza. The primary humanitarian element of the deal involves the release of 33 Israeli hostages, who have been held by Hamas since the early days of the conflict. The hostages will be released in phases, with the first group expected to be freed as part of this initial stage.

In addition to the release of hostages, the agreement outlines a framework for future negotiations aimed at achieving a more lasting ceasefire. While details of the ongoing talks remain under wraps, sources close to the negotiations indicate that the deal also includes provisions for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, where millions of civilians have been caught in the crossfire.