Rally planned in Tel Aviv to urge for release of hostages and new elections

A rally is set to take place this Saturday evening in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square.

Organized by the Forum of Families of Hostages and the Missing, the rally aims to press for the release of hostages and advocate for new elections.

The Forum, joined by various protest groups calling for government resignation, seeks to draw attention to the urgency of the situation. Gili Roman, speaking on behalf of families with loved ones held by Hamas, emphasized the critical nature of the moment, stating, "This may be the last chance to save lives. This is why the current situation must be changed."

Families affected by the hostage crisis are rallying behind a detailed proposal put forth by U.S. President Joe Biden to end the nearly eight-month-long conflict and bring their relatives home safely. The proposal has garnered support from those directly impacted, including Gili Roman, whose sister-in-law remains detained by Hamas. Roman urged all parties to accept the agreement on the table, stressing the necessity of swift action.

Eyal Radoshitzky

Criticism has been leveled at the Israeli government for perceived delays in reaching an agreement, with some families attributing the loss of lives in captivity to this purported inaction. Sharone Lifshitz, whose mother was released by Hamas, lamented the toll of governmental reluctance, stating, "We know that the Israeli government did much to delay reaching an agreement, which cost the lives of many people who survived in captivity for weeks and months."

In response to the crisis, the Forum of Families of Hostages and the Missing has launched an "emergency operation" to garner support for a proposed deal. The operation aims to secure majority votes in favor of the agreement within the government and Knesset. The forum is calling on all members of the cabinet, government, and Knesset to immediately approve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's agreement, emphasizing the urgency of returning hostages to their families.