Religious Zionism convenes to decide whether to stay in coalition over deal

The Religious Zionist party held a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the ceasefire agreement and the release of the captives in the Gaza Strip, discussing whether to withdraw from the government over the deal.

The National Security Cabinet was expected to convene at 11:00 am before the government meets – although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas is attempting to extort Israel by demanding last-minute concessions.

Smotrich met throughout the night with defense officials and advisors to Netanyahu, insisting that the two war objectives, namely the release of captives and undermining Hamas' rule in Gaza, must be achieved and the agreement, as he sees it, will not guarantee this. However, Netanyahu told Smotrich that it will always be possible to go back to war and that incoming US President Donald Trump promised that, if Hamas does not comply with the agreement, the US will support Israel.

Smotrich recently announced that he would not support a deal that does not allow for renewed fighting against Hamas in Gaza, and that they would withdraw from the government in such a case.

Otzma Yehudit, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, echoed Smotrich's statements, calling on him earlier to join forces in leaving the coalition if the deal is ratified.