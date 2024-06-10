Smotrich criticizes Gantz and Eisenkot, claims to have blocked Palestinian state

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has strongly criticized Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, holding them accountable for the October 7 events and the subsequent war management.

Speaking at the Religious Zionism party’s weekly faction meeting in the Knesset, Smotrich accused Gantz and Eisenkot of prioritizing personal and political considerations over national unity.

"The disintegration of a unity government during a war is the least statesmanlike act that exists," Smotrich declared.

He claimed that Gantz, Eisenkot, and Blue and White ministers' resignation prioritized personal agendas over the national interest, undermining unity essential for supporting IDF soldiers.

Smotrich asserted that Gantz and Eisenkot, who held senior positions in the security establishment for the past decade, share significant responsibility for the failures in the war. "The responsibility for the misconception that led to the massacre and the failures in the war belongs to Gantz and Eisenkot no less than anyone else," he said.

He revealed that Gantz's resignation was influenced by his thwarted plan to establish a Palestinian state, a move Smotrich claims would pose an existential threat to Israel. "We managed to thwart Gantz's demand to establish a Palestinian state in the government," Smotrich stated.

Smotrich urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take decisive actions against the Palestinian Authority and Hezbollah. He called for economic sanctions, increased construction in the West Bank, and a strong military response in southern Lebanon. "Give the order and launch the attack," Smotrich urged the Prime Minister.

Addressing the conscription law, Smotrich advocated for a balanced approach to avoid alienating the Haredi public. He called on the President to mediate and find a compromise through dialogue sessions.