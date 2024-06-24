Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to swiftly convene the political and security cabinet to endorse significant sanctions against the Palestinian Authority (PA) in response to recent international actions.

In a letter sent last night (Sunday), Smotrich emphasized the urgency of a robust Israeli response to counter measures taken by foreign nations that he argues threaten Israel's security.

"The repeated delay in cabinet decisions on this matter is unacceptable," Smotrich wrote to Netanyahu. "Without a strong and decisive response, the PA will continue its legal campaign against Israel. This includes unilateral recognition by countries like Armenia, joining others in recognizing a Palestinian terrorist state, which poses a grave threat to Israel's existence."

Smotrich urged, "I demand an immediate cabinet meeting to approve the measures discussed in recent sessions. If a physical meeting is not feasible today, I propose a telephone poll among cabinet members to expedite the decision. Delaying further is not an option."

The minister stressed the need for swift action to halt what he described as a dangerous trend of unilateral actions against Israel, calling for clarity on the consequences of such measures.

Netanyahu's office has not yet responded to Smotrich's call for urgent cabinet action. The proposal underscores growing concerns within Israel's leadership over diplomatic challenges and potential threats posed by international recognition of Palestinian statehood.