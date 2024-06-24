Submarine affair investigation: Netanyahu created security risk, harmed foreign relations

The state commission of inquiry into the so-called submarine affair sent out five warning letters on Monday, including to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The commission of inquiry is investigating the $2 billion purchase of submarines from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp, under suspicion of possible bribery and corruption.

Chaired by Supreme Court President emeritus Asher Grunis, the committee was formed in 2022 to investigate the professional work flows and decision-making processes of the political echelon regarding the matter between the years 2009 to 2016, including policy decisions and conduct toward foreign parties. In erecting the state commission, the government decided its mandate would not include investigating the conduct of defendants in criminal proceedings.

According to the committee, "The government has, in effect, made a distinction between the role of the state commission of inquiry and the criminal aspects of the procurement of vessels." A press statement released by the committee also notes "In the issues being investigated, there was a profound disruption in work processes and decision-making mechanisms on a range of sensitive issues. This, while posing a risk to national security and damaging foreign relations and the economic interests of the State of Israel".

Warning letters were sent to the following parties, who could face fall-out from the investigation: Prime Minister Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, former Navy Commander Ram Rothberg, and former National Security Council employee Avner Simhoni. "Those warned were asked to inform the committee within 30 days if they intend to appoint a lawyer to represent them in front of the committee," the letter concluded.

A response issued on behalf of the Prime Minister stated: "The submarines are a central pillar of Israel’s national security and in ensuring its existence against Iran, which is trying to destroy us. “Not only does the acquisition of the submarines not harm the security of the state – it ensures its existence. History will prove that Prime Minister Netanyahu was right on this issue as well and made the right decisions for the security of Israel."

The Movement for Quality Government responded to Monday's developments with a statement reading: "We welcome the preliminary findings of the state commission of inquiry into the submarine and ship affair, corroborating our claims and justifying the ongoing struggle we have conducted for its establishment. The serious findings highlight a deep systemic failure in the decision-making processes on issues related to national security and public funds, and necessitate a thorough investigation and law enforcement with those responsible."

"However, we express deep concern about the secretive manner in which the committee's work is being conducted, hiding vital information from the public. Transparency is the soul of democracy, and we call on the committee to publish all findings, including the testimonies and documents collected, as long as it does not harm the state's security. The public has a right to know the full truth about this serious matter, and we will continue to work to ensure full transparency in the investigation process," it added.