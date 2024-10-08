A year after Hamas's attack on Israel that triggered a devastating war, support for the organization is diminishing among the Gaza population, according to recent surveys and testimonials collected by Reuters.

"Despite all the difficulties, our lives were going well. We had jobs, homes, and a community," said Samira, 52, a former Arabic teacher in Gaza.

Like many Gazans, she reflects on the heavy toll taken by the events of October 7, 2023. A poll released in mid-September by the Palestinian Center for Policy Research (PSR) revealed that 57% of those surveyed believe the decision to launch the attack was a mistake, while only 39% still approve of it. Khalil Shikaki, director of the PSR, noted that for the first time, more Gazans express a desire for the Palestinian Authority, rather than Hamas, to govern Gaza after the war.

Despite growing criticism, Hamas remains steadfast in its belief that the attack was necessary. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri stated, "We had no choice but to launch this major battle, whatever the cost, because the Palestinian cause was on the verge of extinction in the face of growing Israeli aggression and crimes against our people and our holy sites."

The future of Gaza and Hamas's role in it remain uncertain. Ashraf Abouelhoul, editor-in-chief of the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram, suggested that the situation in Gaza could change dramatically, as residents recognize that the region has become unlivable, leading to a further decline in support for Hamas. However, the Palestinian issue continues to resonate deeply among the populace.