Supreme Court rules against preferential treatment for yeshiva students in draft law

The Israel Supreme Court on Tuesday morning released an unanimous decision regarding the contentious Draft Law.

The Court stated unequivocally that "at this time, there is no legal framework which allows differentiation between yeshiva students and others who are eligible for enlistment."

This landmark decision came after a panel of nine judges convened earlier this month to deliberate on petitions demanding the conscription of yeshiva students, given the absence of legislation addressing the issue. The petitions also called for the revocation of budgets for yeshivas that do not enlist their students.

The ruling aligns with a recent statement by Israel's Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, who asserted that the government would not be able to continue supporting yeshivas whose students do not serve in the army, following a brief period for adjustment to the new regulations.

Baharav-Miara also urged the cancellation of property tax discounts and daycare subsidies for families of haredi yeshiva students who have not completed military service.

This decision is expected to have significant implications for the haredi community and the broader debate on military conscription in Israel, as it underscores the principle of equality in national service obligations.