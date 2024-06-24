Tel Aviv protestors demand government elections, block roads

Dozens of protesters affiliated with the "Change of Direction" group took decisive action today by barricading themselves inside the Histadrut offices in Tel Aviv.

Their move aims to pressure authorities into announcing an agreed-upon election date and implementing an immediate shutdown of the economy until this demand is met.

The demonstrators, adamant about the severity of the situation, emphasized that Israel is facing an unprecedented crisis that demands urgent action. They voiced frustration over what they perceive as inaction and called for decisive leadership during this critical juncture.

Law enforcement responded swiftly to the scene to manage the situation and facilitate the evacuation of the protesters from the premises.

Earlier today, the protesters caused disruptions by briefly blocking Highway 2 heading south near the Gillot interchange and halting traffic on Route 4, demonstrating their commitment to bringing attention to their cause through peaceful civil disobedience.