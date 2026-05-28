The Supreme Court orders Israeli government to justify controversial media appointments

The Israeli Supreme Court has issued a "conditional" order against the government in a case concerning the change in the composition of the "Second Broadcasting Authority" board, which is responsible for regulating audiovisual media. This, after the government delayed submitting its official response to the petitions filed against the new appointments.

The petitions accuse the government of making politically motivated appointments within the council, amid allegations of conflicts of interest and failure to adhere to the required legal procedures, including the lack of professional consultations with the relevant authorities.

The court judges clarified that the government had ignored the legally specified deadlines for responding and did not submit a legal request for an extension even after the deadline had passed. As the result, the court was prompted to intervene and issue an order requiring the government to provide official justifications for its decisions and to defend them before the judiciary.

In practical terms, the court is now demanding that the government explain the reasons for the controversial appointments and respond to the legal allegations made against it. The ruling power in Israel is politically on the conservative right, and has long accused the Israeli media of siding with the left.

The opposition believes that the appointments pushed by the government in the media politicize it, threaten its independence, and warn that this poses a threat to democracy. The government, on the other hand, sees the appointments as necessary to create a "balance" in the media, allowing it to represent all segments of society and thereby restore public trust.