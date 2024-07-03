'Trump - A true friend of Israel' - former president's Israel campaign kicks off

Amid growing criticism against US President Joe Biden's policy towards Israel and the war with Hamas, the Republican Party in Israel launched on Wednesday a new campaign to garner votes for former president Donald Trump.

Under the slogan, "Trump - a true friend of Israel," the campaign aims to collect the votes of 500,000 American citizens in Israel.

Many of these are seen as key, as they have the power to influence the election in the swing states such as Pennsylvania.

In the previous elections in 2020, the turnout of American citizens in Israel was 25 percent, with the Republican Party setting a goal for itself to reach 60 percent this time. In about two weeks, party leaders in Israel will participate in the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin.

Mark Zell, chairman of the Republican Party in Israel, said that "the term 'unbreakable friendship' has come be tested precisely under a Democratic government, now, in wartime. Unfortunately, the result is a failure. The US under the Biden administration has chosen to prioritize pro-Palestinian voices and has abandoned the state of Israel and its security. Today more than ever, Israel needs a true friend that it can rely on, even in times of crisis."

This comes as Biden's ability to continue leading the US comes into question after a feeble performance during last week's debate.