Turkey denies refueling El Al plane following emergency landing in Antalya

An El Al flight traveling from Warsaw to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing in Antalya, Turkey, due to a medical emergency involving a passenger requiring urgent hospitalization.

The decision to land was made after consultation with a doctor onboard, who deemed it critical for the passenger's health.

Despite the emergency, Turkish authorities refused to allow the plane to refuel, leaving passengers stranded onboard for several hours.

El Al Flight LY5102 landed at Antalya Airport following the medical incident, as confirmed by the Israeli airline. "After consulting the doctor who treated the passenger onboard, it was decided to make an emergency landing in order to hospitalize her as quickly as possible," El Al stated. Passengers were informed they could not disembark during the wait.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated significantly, leading to a cessation of all flights between the two countries. Last year, Turkey was a popular destination for Israeli tourists, but now travel advisories from Israel's National Security Council warn against visiting due to safety concerns exacerbated by anti-Israeli rhetoric from Turkish officials, including President Erdogan.