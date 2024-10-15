UK imposes sanctions on 'extremist localities' in the West Bank

In response to a significant escalation of violence, the United Kingdom has announced new sanctions targeting extremist Israeli localities and organizations in the West Bank.

This decision follows reports from the UN, which documented over 1,400 attacks on Jewish residents since October 2023. Foreign Secretary David Lammy characterized the situation as "horrific," emphasizing the urgent need for action.

The sanctions specifically target three illegal outposts—Tirzah Valley Farm, Meitarim, and Shuvi Eretz—as well as four organizations: Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva, Hashomer Yosh, Torat Lechima, and Amana. These entities are accused of facilitating, inciting, or supporting actions that severely undermine the rights of Palestinians.

Among the sanctioned organizations, Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva has garnered notoriety for promoting violence against non-Jews, while Amana is a construction company implicated in the establishment of illegal outposts. Lammy criticized the Israeli government's inaction on settler violence, stating, “The Israeli government must crack down on settler violence and stop the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land.” He underscored that as long as violent extremists remain unpunished, the UK and the international community will continue to take action.

The timing of the announcement is particularly significant, coinciding with the start of the olive harvest—a period traditionally associated with increased violence.