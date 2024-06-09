War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz quits emergency government

Benny Gantz, the War Cabinet Minister and former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, has announced his resignation from the emergency government, citing fundamental differences in strategic approach and a lack of progress towards achieving a decisive victory.

Gantz delivered a speech on Sunday evening at Kfar Maccabiah, outlining the rationale behind his decision and stressing the imperative of prioritizing the interests of the State of Israel.

"Months after the October disaster, the situation in the country and in the decision-making room has changed. Netanyahu and his partners have turned unity into an excited call - without a cover in reality. Fateful strategic decisions are met with hesitancy and procrastination due to political considerations," Gantz declared, highlighting the erosion of unity and the failure to address critical challenges with resolve.

Expressing his frustration with the prevailing political dynamics, Gantz emphasized, "Netanyahu is preventing us from progressing to a real victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today with a heavy heart, but with a whole heart." His decision to resign underscores his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the State of Israel, even at personal and political costs.

Gantz also issued a passionate plea to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to set an agreed election date and avoid further polarization within Israeli society. "In the fall, the year of the disaster, there should be elections that will eventually establish a government that will win the trust of the people and be able to face challenges," Gantz asserted, underscoring the need for decisive leadership and national unity in times of crisis.

Furthermore, Gantz expressed regret over the government's failure to secure the release of abducted Israelis, acknowledging, "We have done a lot - we have failed the result test. We have not yet been able to return many of the abductees home. The responsibility is also mine." Despite the setbacks, Gantz expressed confidence in the resilience and determination of the Israeli security forces to continue their efforts in securing the safe return of all abducted individuals.