Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir released video footage of himself at Ashdod Port, taunting activists from the Gaza-bound flotilla as they were arrested, processed, and detained.

The footage showed bound activists forced to kneel with their hands tied behind their backs while Ben-Gvir waved a large Israeli flag and declared, "Welcome to Israel, we are the landlords."

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Now, both Israeli leaders and world leaders alike are taking to social media and diplomatic channels, showing their deep disdain for the publicity stunt and sparking a major international crisis.

In a statement, while acknowledging that Israel has the right to prevent the flotilla activists from entering Israeli waters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out Ben-Gvir's actions. "The way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms," he said, adding "I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as soon as possible."

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also took to X to write, "You deliberately caused damage to the state in this disgraceful performance, and not for the first time." He went on to say, "You squandered enormous, professional, and successful efforts made by many, many people," ending the post stating, "You are not the face of Israel."

Within minutes, Ben-Gvir responded to Sa'ar's post, saying, "There are those in the government who still haven't figured out how to behave toward supporters of terrorism." He then retorted that the Foreign Minister is "expected to understand that Israel has stopped being a pushover. Anyone who comes to our territory to support terrorism and identify with Hamas will get slapped, and we won't turn the other cheek."

But Sa'ar was not alone in his condemnation. Former Minister of Defense and current Chairman of the Blue & White Party Benny Gantz was also critical of Ben-Gvir. In his own post, Gantz wrote that Ben-Gvir's appearance at the port was an "embarrassing horror show by a failed, extremist, and irresponsible minister, whose only interest is likes on TikTok, instead of caring for the national interest." Gantz then vowed to push "the extremists to the margins and bring sanity back to the lives of Israeli citizens," in the next elections.

Ben-Gvir's stunt has also been denounced by world leaders as well, triggering widespread global outrage and sweeping diplomatic pushback across Europe and the West. Member of European Parliament Barry Andrews called for a sanction against Israel.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in her own post on X, said the Italian Government is "immediately taking, at the highest institutional levels, all necessary steps to secure the immediate release of the Italian citizens involved."

She also demanded an apology for the treatment of the flotilla activists and for the "total contempt shown toward the explicit requests of the Italian Government." Meloni further stated that the scenes were unacceptable and violated human dignity, confirming that the Israeli ambassador to Italy is being summoned for formal clarifications on the incident.

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The diplomatic fallout quickly expanded beyond Rome as several other nations took action regarding the treatment of their citizens on board the vessels.

Both Canada and France quickly summoned their Israeli ambassadors over the incident as well. Canada released a statement calling the video "deeply troubling" and "absolutely unacceptable." Spain, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Greece also joined the chorus of international condemnation.

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Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares described the recorded treatment of the detainees as "monstrous, disgraceful and inhumane." Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee stated she was "appalled and shocked" by the footage and demanded the immediate release of what she described as "illegally detained" activists.

Even the United States administration issued a rare, sharp critique of the right-wing minister; US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee dismissed the flotilla as a stupid stunt but heavily rebuked Ben-Gvir on X, stating that his "despicable actions" had "betrayed the dignity of his nation."