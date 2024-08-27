'Ben Gvir endangers the residents of the Holy Land' - ulra-Orthodox paper

The Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox newspaper Yated Ne'eman published on Tuesday a headline slamming National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for recently ascending to the Temple Mount and saying that Jews may pray there.

The paper, associated with the Degel HaTorah faction of the United Torah Judaism party, said that "Minister Ben Gvir repeats his spewing and endangers the inhabitants of the Holy Land."

"We are stating for people and the world," the paper said – "It is known that, according to all Jewish law adjucators throughout their generations, it is very severely forbidden for Jews to ascend the Temple Mount, and this opinion has not changed and still stands with full strength."

On Monday, Ben Gvir said in an interview that "Jews can pray on the Temple Mount and also prostrate," which is in violation of the status quo between Israel and the Jordanian custodianship on the holy site.

"I am the Minister of National Security and on my watch there will be no discrimination between Jews and Muslims," he added. Currently only Muslims are allowed to pray on the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, is located.

"The policy allows prayer on the Temple Mount, there is equal law between Jews and Muslims - I would establish a synagogue there," he said.