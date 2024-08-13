National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir ascended the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, together with the Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf and dozens of worshipers joined.

"There is great progress here in terms of governance and sovereignty – images of Jews praying here," Ben Gvir said. "As I said, our policy is to allow prayer."

Worshipers were seen spread out on the ground, prostrated themselves in contradiction to the clear rules in the religious site, which is administered by the Jordanian Waqf, or Muslim religious endowment, that bars Jewish prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound where the Temples once stood

"The policy on the Temple Mount is directly subject to the government and its head," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. "There is no private policy of any minister on the Temple Mount - not of the Minister of National Security nor any other minister. This has always been the case with all Israeli governments. The event this morning on the Temple Mount is an exception to the status quo. Israel's policy on the Temple Mount has not changed - so it was and so it will be."

The It should be noted that despite the worshipers prostrating and breaking the status quo, all this in front of the watchful eye of the person in charge, Ben Gvir and his team passed by them without any reaction on their part.