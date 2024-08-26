Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Monday that there was no change to the Temple Mount status quo, after comments by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir pushing for equality between Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem's holy sites.

Ben Gvir said in an interview that "Jews can pray on the Temple Mount and also prostrate, I am the National Security Minister and on my watch there will be no discrimination between Jews and Muslims."

He also said he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount, the site of the First and Second Temples that were destroyed by the Babylonians and the Romans, respectively.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called for Ben Gvir's dismissal, which Ben Gvir rejected, accusing Gallant of a weak response to Hamas and Hezbollah.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) condemned the comments, calling for "Netanyahu to act immediately to put Mr. Ben Gvir in his place." His position threatens Israel's alliances with Muslim countries and "may lead to bloodshed," Arbel added.

Ben Gvir shot back that Arbel was a left-wing politician, despite longstanding Jewish legal opinions against Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount, which is considered desecrated.

Benny Gantz of the opposition's National Unity also slammed Ben Gvir, calling him an "irresponsible pyromaniac" that threatens to spark a religious war.

Two weeks ago, Ben Gvir arrived at the holy site, which today houses the Al-Aqsa mosque, and said he permitted Jewish prayer there. Worshipers who arrived with him were seen praying and prostrating at the complex, in gross violation of the status quo between Israel and Al-Aqsa's Jordanian custodianship.