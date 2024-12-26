Itamar Ben Gvir visits Temple Mount, drawing condemnation

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount on Thursday morning, the first day of Hanukkah.

According to a statement from his office, the minister prayed for "the peace of soldiers, the return of hostages, both living and dead, and total victory in the war."

This visit, as his previous visits, immediately provoked a strong reaction from Mansour Abbas, chairman of the Ra'am party, who accused Ben Gvir of "desecrating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque" and trying to "drag the Arab citizens of Israel into a confrontation with the state." Abbas also slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his responsibility in authorizing the visit.

Netanyahu's office quickly issued a statement, assuring that the status quo on the holy site is preserved, and that no changes had been made.

Four months ago, during the fast of Tisha BeAv, Ben Gvir visited the site accompanied by Negev and Galilee Development Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf. Otzma Yehudit, Ben Gvir's far-right party, hailed a government policy that is open to Jewish prayer on the site, with the minister himself referring to "a great deal of progress in governance and sovereignty" on the site.

Last July, during a previous visit, Ben Gvir linked his presence on the site to the hostage issue, while opposing a release agreement, instead calling to "increase military pressure" on the Gaza Strip

These regular visits to the Temple Mount, considered the most sacred in Judaism and the third most sacred site in Islam, provoke a flood of criticism in the Arab world, but also within the Israeli political class for stoking tensions. The site also houses the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which was built by Muslim conquerers in the 7th century on the site of the two Jewish temples.

Netanyahu has publicly opposed Ben Gvir's initiatives, while reiterating that the status quo has not been changed. Despite his assurances, Jews have been seeing praying on the grounds without interference from security officials, while the practice has been forcibly discouraged in previous years.