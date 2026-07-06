Jerusalem is set to host what organizers say will be the world's largest annual Christian gathering in support of Israel, with more than 70 million people across 175 countries expected to participate in the 24th Annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem on Oct. 4.

The event, organized by Eagles' Wings and broadcast live from the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum, will bring together more than 500 senior Christian leaders from 50 countries.

High-profile international delegations are expected to include the First Ladies of Nigeria and Kenya, the King and Queen of Togo, senior government officials, and church leaders from around the world.

A major Latin American delegation of 175 Christian leaders, headed by Rev. José Wellington Costa Jr. of Brazil's Assemblies of God, will also attend, representing more than 51 million Christians across the region.

Israeli leaders have been invited to address the gathering, which organizers say reflects the growing global alliance between Christian communities and Israel.

"This is far more than a prayer event. It is a global declaration that Israel is not alone," said Eagles' Wings Founder and President Bishop Robert Stearns. "At a time when the Jewish people face extraordinary challenges, tens of millions of Christians are choosing to stand publicly with Israel and pray for its peace."

Now in its 24th year, the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem has become the largest annual prayer initiative dedicated to Israel, with this year's event expected to draw its biggest global participation to date.