59% more Israelis move abroad due to war in 2024

Data released on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Statistics show that, due to the war, there was a 59 percent increase in relocation during the first seven months of 2024 compared to 2023. Each month, about 2,200 more Israelis left than last year, with no plans of coming back in the near future.

Because of the judicial reforms pushed by the Netanyahu government, 2023 also saw a surge in the number of Israelis leaving the country, at around 55,300 people. Compared to 2022, this is an increase of 46.4 percent.

Among long-term departures for 2024, 40.6 percent were in the 20-30 age group. In addition, most of the emigrants were Jews (61.3 percent) and more than half were from the center of the country (54 percent). The emigrant population is characterized by a higher level of education than that of the general population in Israel. Among emigrants aged 20-90, 53.7 percent had 13 or more years of education. About half (49.6 percent) of the emigrants had previously left the country to live abroad. About 27,500 Jews and others who moved to Israel during their lifetimes left in 2023. Of them, 6,500 moved to Israel by 2017.