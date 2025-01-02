9 young immigrants honored for helping new community in Israel

Nine exceptional new immigrants (olim) were awarded the Maor prize on Wednesday, the last night of Hanukkah, for their role in bringing light to their new communities in Israel.

Named after the word "light," the Maor Youth Prize is awarded through Nefesh B’Nefesh, Israel’s Immigration and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and JNF-USA.

Aged 13-18, each of the winners was selected from a large amount of nominees. All of them displayed leadership, creativity, and a commitment to contributing to their communities. An additional prize was awarded to an inspiring immigrant who survived a terrorist attack earlier this year, managing to defy medical expectations and walk again.

"Each of these remarkable youth have not only embraced the challenges of Aliyah but have also risen to serve as a guiding light in their communities throughout Israel," said Nefesh B'Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Directory, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. "This year’s recipients inspire us all, showing how young individuals can profoundly influence Israeli society while navigating their personal Aliyah journeys."

The winners

Bina Sussman, a 16-year-old who came to Israel from New York, launched the "Big Sister – Little Sister" program along with Rachel Stoll, which helps elementary school students adjust to life in Israel.

Rachel Stoll, another 16-year-old from New York, joined Bina Sussman in the "Big Sister – Little Sister" program. Her leadership has helped the initiative grow, providing a needed support system for immigrant girls.

Yechezkel Pollack, an 18-year-old from Cleveland, moved to Ramat Beit Shemesh six years ago. He overcame challenges from hearing loss and learning difficulties to be a counselor in the Ezra Youth Movement, as well as tutoring English, volunteering with "Shema "(an organization for hearing impaired kids in Ramat Beit Shemesh), and even producing a podcast about living with hearing loss.

Eliana Friedman is a 16-year-old who came to Israel from New Jersey five years ago. She is active in charitable organizations such as Ezra, Yachad, Shalva, and Sabavta (a Beit Shemesh based program that assists the elderly). She also helps coordinate patient visits at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem through their Mesaamchim program. She launched WhatsApp groups in memory of fallen soldiers she knew, sharing daily tributes. Eliana also took part in a new song produced by Avishai, an Israeli recording artist, in memory of her cousin, Nadav Knoller, who was killed fighting in the Gaza Strip last year. The song will be released to the public soon. She also organized youth events in Ramat Beit Shemesh, focusing on spiritual and religious growth, and planning events to benefit evacuated Israelis.

Seventeen-year-old Isaac Casper, who moved from New York to Modi’in at the age of 9, leads a tzitzit-tying initiative at his shul, which has produced over 10,000 pairs for soldiers. He also organizes weekly sessions featuring food and Torah study.

Daniel Gilad, also 17, from New Jersey, is a counselor with the Israeli Scouts, mentoring younger students. He also volunteers to support soldiers and bereaved families. In addition, he volunteers at "Shuk Otef," a marketplace organization, and has participated in various volunteer activities supporting soldiers and their families.

Moriah Millman, a 15-year-old from Florida, moved to the Yishuv Hinanit seven years ago. She launched the "Lonely Bench" project to promote inclusivity in her school and participates in the "Shomer HaChadash," which aims to protect Israeli farms from theft and strengthen the ties between the youth and Israeli farms. She spearheaded the Bnei Akiva youth movement in her area, and shared weekly online Torah insights during Covid-19.

Ezra Engelhart, who is 13 years old, moved to Modi'in from Chicago when he was 3. He volunteers weekly at the Beit Almog Shiloni Lone Soldier House in Modi’in, preparing meals and providing holiday items like lulav and etrog sets, sufganiyot, and mishloach manot. Instead of a traditional Bar Mitzvah celebration, he dedicated his coming-of-age party to creating mosaic welcome signs for lone soldiers' homes.

Sixteen-year-old Nadav Kamer came to Israel from Massachusetts eight years ago. Last year, he was severely wounded after a terrorist car-ramming attack. He suffered brain and spinal chord injuries. Now, defying medical expectations, he has been able to walk again with support. He remained an integral part of his baseball team, keeping score, and hopes to return to the field.