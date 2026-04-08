Ben Gurion Airport prepares major flight ramp-up after Iran ceasefire

Ben Gurion Airport is preparing for a significant ramp-up in operations following the ceasefire with Iran, with Israeli authorities expecting a gradual rise in passenger traffic in the coming days as restrictions begin to ease.

Logistical preparations began Wednesday morning, with airport officials working alongside security agencies and the Transportation Ministry to restart operations in phases while maintaining a cautious approach to a full return to normal activity.

Industry sources said the process includes reactivating infrastructure, cleaning operational zones, and reopening key facilities to support the safe expansion of flights. However, the continued presence of American aircraft on the ground and uncertainty over the durability of the ceasefire are pushing authorities to proceed gradually.

A new measure prepared by the Transportation Ministry is expected to come into force as early as next week, allowing for increased passenger capacity on flights. Under the plan, medium-haul aircraft to Europe would be permitted to carry up to 120 passengers, while long-haul flights could carry up to 150 passengers per rotation.

At present, Israeli airlines remain the only carriers operating from Ben Gurion Airport, though they are expected to gradually resume full-capacity schedules. Arkia has indicated it is ready to quickly expand operations, while El Al is still finalizing its operational plans.

Foreign airlines, meanwhile, are still awaiting regulatory approval from Israeli authorities before resuming service. Carriers including Flydubai, Etihad Airways, and Ethiopian Airlines have signaled interest in returning once conditions permit, but remain on hold pending clearance.

The Airports Authority said it is conducting ongoing assessments with all relevant partners and reviewing a phased expansion plan in coordination with security agencies. While recovery is beginning, a full return to pre-crisis levels will depend on both security stability and the willingness of international carriers to resume flights.

Industry officials also cautioned that despite signs of recovery, normalization could take time, particularly as foreign airlines reassess risk levels and operational commitments to Israel.