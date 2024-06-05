Bringing David Ben-Gurion's vision to life in the 21st century

David Ben Gurion was a giant. Although short in stature, coming in just under 5 feet tall (1.52 meters), his vision exceeded what was imaginable at a time of difficult challenges in the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Those dark times are being replicated now. October 7 has become a "before and after" moment in the history of Israel and the Jewish world.

Marking 76 years since the creation of the state, in the midst of a second existential war provoked by the worst massacre that has occurred against Jews since the Holocaust, and in their own homes no less, leads us down paths of reflection to help us understand what has happened, where we have failed, and how we can improve. Because, at the end of the day, it is a universal feeling to want to leave a more positive legacy for future generations.

GPO

Magically, journalism can bring the past to the present. This wonderful feat was made possible along with my colleague Henrique Cymerman, one of the most influential journalists in the Middle East — it is no coincidence that he was even a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. He has interviewed numerous Israeli and Palestinian leaders, including Shimon Peres, Itzhak Rabin, Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas.

One day, when we were having coffee together at the American Colony Hotel along with colleagues from Spain, France and Italy, I asked him who was the person he would have most liked to interview but never had the chance. To which Cymerman replied: David Ben Gurion.

For a moment, sitting in that historic hotel in East Jerusalem where numerous secret service meetings have been orchestrated, we imagined what the first prime minister of Israel would think about the barbaric events of October 7. David Ben Gurion dreamed above all else of a democratic state, where Jews could have their homes and live alongside Muslims who held the same rights that a state grants. His conviction and practicality is what allowed for those Jewish survivors of the Second World War who had barely set foot on this ancient soil, to take up arms and fight to defend the existence of the State of Israel.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Not only did his bold declaration create the state, but he audaciously named Jerusalem as its capital — a city that today marks 56 years since its reunification, but at the time only a visionary and a dreamer could have made it an undisputed fact.

Upon leaving the American Colony Hotel, Henrique and I passed through Damascus Gate to enter the Old City, where we walked towards the Western Wall. Along the way we imagined Ben Gurion taking the same path, but in a wholly different environment than what is experienced today. The mixing between Muslims and Jews is what gives the capital of Israel its enigmatic essence.

Looking out at the Kotel (Western Wall), we decided to do a report for N24, i24NEWS' Spanish program, and film it at David Ben Gurion's home in Tel Aviv. Without saying anything else, we decided that on the day of recording, as we sat at Ben Gurion's original desk, we would let ourselves be carried away by his energy.

Roei Platzman / i24NEWS

The day arrived, it was in fact Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, and we met at the door of Ben Gurion's residence as the memorial siren rang out in Tel Aviv and across the country.

The house has been converted into a museum, making it open to the public. But we were given special access to Ben Gurion's office, normally roped off, and had the chance to sit at the legendary leader's desk. We visited every corner of the spartan home, whose richness lies in the vast collection of books (numbering around 20,000 volumes!)

Watch part one of the report here >>

In part one, we discuss how Ben Gurion's vision for Israel could be adapted to the present situation in this time of war.

In part two, we continue to explore the home he shared with his wife Paula, and hear from Henrique little known anecdotes about the founding father — from his meeting with U.S. president John F. Kennedy, to cementing Israel's first trade agreement. We finished the report at the foot of Ben Gurion's bed, because that is where dreams are formed.

Watch part two of the report here >>

The report was filmed by Roei Platzman, with the assistance of Yonathan Weitz, and edited by Or Tores. Production was led by Fabio Schapiro and Rinat Barouch, with special thanks to Noa Moschcovich from the Ben Gurion museum. Thank you to Henrique Cymerman for his masterful report "Vital Israel" bringing David Ben Gurion's vision into the twenty-first century.