A "Civil Commission of Inquiry Committee" was established on Thursday to investigate the October 7 disaster, bringing together several groups "in the absence of a state commission of inquiry."

The committee will be chaired by retired judge Gideon Ginat, former police commissioner Shlomo Aharonishki, former Beit She'an mayor Raphael Ben-Sheetrit, retired Brigadier General Yehudit Grisaro, retired Major General Eyal Ben-Reuven, and Professor Asa Kasher.

A range of organizations joined together to select members of the commission, including the parents of Nachal Oz base soldiers, Kibbutz Be'eri, Lobby 1701 of displaced resisdents of northern Israel, the committee of families of October 7 victims, and Kumu – an organization of Israelis displaced in northern and southern Israel.

"The organizations have joined together to establish the committee, and appointed key figures leading in the security and judiciary fields. The committee will conduct a complex and comprehensive investigative process in the coming months, through testimony hearing and evidence collection, and at its conclusion, the committee members will publish their findings, which will serve as the investigative basis for the work of the state commission of inquiry," the commission said in a statement.

"Nine months ago, at 6:30 in the morning, our lives ended as we knew them," said Yonatan Shemeriz of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a founder of the Kumu movement and brother of Alon Shemeriz, who was accidentally killed while trying to escape.

"Nine months have passed since the greatest disaster the Jewish people have known since the Holocaust. We thought everything would change with our 'leaders.' That they would take responsibility, that they would conduct a courageous and serious investigation. Nine months have passed and there is not even a hint of the establishment of a state commission."

Eyal Eshel, the father of the late Sergeant Roni Eshel, also added his voice.

"Roni, my eldest, with her smile, charm, and laughter, was supposed to be released on holiday now," he said. "Instead, I stand here today and Roni will never be released. I stand here today, not only in my name but in the name of justice and truth. I demand it! I demand it on behalf of all the soldiers, the brave spotters who were abandoned to die. We will not be silent and will not rest until a state commission of inquiry is established! We will not tire and we will not give up because it is the mission of our lives! For the recovery of our country. They silenced our daughters' voices. But we will not be silent."