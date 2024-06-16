IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said there was a “clear need” for ultra-Orthodox Jews to join the military, speaking Sunday at the opening of a new Haredi battalion for deployment in the West Bank.

“Each such regular Haredi battalion that we establish removes our need to draft many thousands of reserve soldiers.”

His statements come as the political echelon debates drafting ultra-Orthodox man, who were exempt for military service under Israel's conscription policy. Ultra-Orthodox parties threatened to leave the coalition if the mandatory military service is expanded to include them.

“We want to expand the base of who joins the army as much as possible. I tell you, there is an opportunity for change.” Even if it is not widespread enough, he said that “there is a desire for change” within the ultra-Orthodox community.

Halevi saluted Israeli reservists, who for the greater part of eight months since October 7 served in the military during the current Israel-Hamas war. "It isn't taken for granted," he said.

Israel's parliament advanced legislation on Sunday to extend raising the mandatory reserve service by one year, a temporary measure made late last year.

“We want to do it right,” he said, adding that “it is a privilege” to serve.

Earlier in June, Halevi made a similar call, urging members of the Haredi Netzah Yehuda Battalion to be "pioneers" and role models for other ultra-Orthodox young men.